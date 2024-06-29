IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1: Shafali Verma's Record, Smriti Mandhana's Ton Set New Heights - In Pics

India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Shafali Verma being greeted by South African players for her double century as she walks back to pavilion after getting out during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Shafali Verma being greeted by Jemimah Rodrigues after scoring a double century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Shafali Verma celebrates her double century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Nadine de Klerk with teammates celebrates the wicket of India Women's Shubha Satheesh during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's bowler Delmi Tucker with teammates celebrates the wicket of India Women's Smriti Mandhana during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women’s Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century with Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai
India Women’s Shafali Verma celebrates her century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Women's Laura Wolvaardt shake hands as they pose for pictures before the start of the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.