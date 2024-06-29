Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1: Shafali Verma's Record, Smriti Mandhana's Ton Set New Heights - In Pics

On the first day of the India women vs South Africa women One-Off Test, India's opener Shafali Verma made history with a record-breaking double century, scoring 205 runs off just 194 balls. Smriti Mandhana contributed with a century, posting 149 runs, as India amassed their highest-ever single-day total of 524 for 4 against South Africa. This performance also surpassed an 89-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single day by 94 runs. In 1935, England women had racked up 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch.