IND-W Vs SA-W One-Off Test, Day 1: Shafali Verma's Record, Smriti Mandhana's Ton Set New Heights - In Pics

On the first day of the India women vs South Africa women One-Off Test, India's opener Shafali Verma made history with a record-breaking double century, scoring 205 runs off just 194 balls. Smriti Mandhana contributed with a century, posting 149 runs, as India amassed their highest-ever single-day total of 524 for 4 against South Africa. This performance also surpassed an 89-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single day by 94 runs. In 1935, England women had racked up 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch.

India Women Vs South Africa Women One-Off Test, Day 1 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot against South Africa
Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot against South Africa | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Shafali Verma being greeted by South African players for her double century
Shafali Verma being greeted by South African players for her double century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Shafali Verma being greeted by South African players for her double century as she walks back to pavilion after getting out during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Shafali Verma being greeted by Jemimah Rodrigues after scoring a double century
Shafali Verma being greeted by Jemimah Rodrigues after scoring a double century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Shafali Verma being greeted by Jemimah Rodrigues after scoring a double century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Shafali Verma celebrates her double century
Shafali Verma celebrates her double century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Shafali Verma celebrates her double century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Nadine de Klerk celebrates the wicket of Shubha Satheesh
Nadine de Klerk celebrates the wicket of Shubha Satheesh | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's Nadine de Klerk with teammates celebrates the wicket of India Women's Shubha Satheesh during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Delmi Tucker celebrates the wicket of Smriti Mandhana
Delmi Tucker celebrates the wicket of Smriti Mandhana | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa Women's bowler Delmi Tucker with teammates celebrates the wicket of India Women's Smriti Mandhana during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century with Shafali Verma during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai

Shafali Verma celebrates her century
Shafali Verma celebrates her century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women’s Shafali Verma celebrates her century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century
Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half century during a one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Shafali Verma plays a shot
Shafali Verma plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

India Womens Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Womens Laura Wolvaardt
India Women's Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Women's Laura Wolvaardt | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa Women's Laura Wolvaardt shake hands as they pose for pictures before the start of the one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

