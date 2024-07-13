Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill Propel India To Series-Sealing Win

India chased down the target of 153 runs in just 15.2 overs as Yashasvi Jaiswal (93 not out off 53 balls) and Shubman Gill (58 not out off 39) put up a commanding show to run Zimbabwe ragged in Harare

Yashasvi-Jaiswal-and-Shubman-Gill-batting-India-vs-Zimbabwe-4th-T20I-Harare-AP-photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bat during the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I in Harare on Saturday (July 13, 2024). Photo: AP
info_icon

Unfurling an opening masterclass, India's young turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill carried their bats to demolish the Zimbabwe bowling and romp home with all 10 wickets to spare in the fourth T20I on Saturday (July 13, 2024) in Harare. With that, Gill and Co also sealed the five-match series 3-1. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

India chased down the target of 153 runs in just 15.2 overs as Jaiswal (93 not out off 53 balls) and Gill (58 not out off 39) put up a commanding show to run the hosts ragged. Jaiswal was nearing a majestic hundred but Gill's late six meant that the southpaw remained seven runs short of the milestone.

IND openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the 4th T20I. - X/BCCI
IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal Stranded On 93 As India Sprint Past Zimbabwe In Harare

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

In a knock studded with shots all around the park, Jaiswal struck 13 fours and two sixes and looked set to reach the three-figure mark. But with only 150-odd runs to play with and Gill reaching his half-century first, the left-hander had to stay content without a ton.

Earlier, all-rounder Shivam Dube and part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma bowled well in the middle overs to limit Zimbabwe to a gettable 152 for seven after being put into bat by Gill.

Home team captain Sikandar Raza hit 46 runs off 28 balls but Abhishek (1/20 in three overs) and Dube (1/11 in two overs) came up with a decent effort to subdue the Zimbabwe batting. They sent back the dangerous-looking opening pair of Wesley Madhevere (25 off 24 balls) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 off 31 balls) to restrict run-scoring in the middle overs.

India might rest several key players from the team that won ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Revises Schedule - Check Updated Fixtures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Raza's blitzkrieg (three sixes and two fours) in the latter half of the innings was the reason why Zimbabwe crossed the 150-run mark, with all the Indian bowlers barring leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi among the wickets.

Medium pacer Tushar Deshpande (1/30 in 3 overs) made his debut in this game but was inconsistent, either pitching it too full or bowling too short. Nevertheless, the seamer picked up the crucial wicket of Raza to open his account in international cricket.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

The fifth and final T20I, which has now become a dead rubber, will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final
  3. Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game
  2. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  3. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  5. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  2. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  3. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  4. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  5. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
US News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  2. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  2. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  3. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  4. Israeli Strike Targets The Hamas Military Commander And Kills At Least 90 In Southern Gaza
  5. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final