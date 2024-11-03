IND Vs NZ: Tom Latham's Kiwis Inflict Pain On Rohit Sharma-led Team India - Check Staggering Stats

Team India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
New Zealand had ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave. The Black Caps also scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India.
The hosts were set a target of 147, but a middle-order collapse saw them lose by 25 runs and moreover, suffer more damage in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Here are some key stats for the recently concluded IND Vs NZ Test Series -
Five Test Defeats:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma now has five Test defeats at home as captain, the second-highest for India behind MAK Pataudi's nine, which included the four losses in 1969.
Kiwis Win Three Matches For The First Time:
Tom Latham's side have done the unthinkable by recording three Test victories in a Test series. They won the Bengaluru Test and then came up trumps in Pune before handing the hosts a 25-run defeat in Mumbai.
Second Instance Where India Failed To Chase Down Second-Lowest Target
India failed to chase the target of 147 against New Zealand in the third and final Test in Mumbai. India failed to chase down the lowest-ever target of 120 against the West Indies in 1997 in Bridgetown, where they were bowled out for 81.
Rohit Sharma's Batting Average Takes A Hit
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would look for the ground to swallow him right now after suffering a miserable 0-3 series defeat. Moreover, his batting average was 13.3 across the ten Test innings in this home season, the second-lowest for a Test captain at home (minimum of eight innings in the top seven).
Four Test Defeats At Home In 2024
India tasted their fourth Test defeat at home in ten home Tests - the joint-highest for Team India since 1969. In this period, they have lost four and won six.