IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham Savours 'Special' Moment As New Zealand End Long Wait For India Win

New Zealand captain Tom Latham savoured a "special" moment for the Black Caps after they ended a 36-year wait for a Test victory in India on Sunday. (More Cricket News|Highlights)
The tourists began day five of a rain-affected first Test requiring just 107 runs for victory, with their only previous wins in India coming in 1969 and 1988.
Latham was removed early on by Jasprit Bumrah as India desperately attempted to force a draw, but Will Young (49 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) got New Zealand over the line with eight wickets to spare.
Speaking after the win, which was New Zealand's seventh in a row in red-ball matches, Latham said: "There have been a lot of teams that have come here over that long period of time, so obviously it's a special feeling.
"The work we did in that first and second innings with the ball and with the bat set up the game for us."
India, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat since going down to England in Hyderabad in January, though they recovered to win that five-match series 4-1.
With two more Tests to come in the current series, captain Rohit Sharma called on his team-mates to show similar levels of resilience.
"There are guys who have been in this place before, where we've lost a game," Rohit said.
"We lost a game against England in the first Test, and we won four games after that. These things happen.
"There's still two Test matches to go, and we know exactly what is required from each one of us. So, we'll try and put our best game forward."