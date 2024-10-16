Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Incessant Rain Leads To Play Being Called Off In Bengaluru - In Pics

The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain on Wednesday. The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily. Showers throughout the day have been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.