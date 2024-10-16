Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Incessant Rain Leads To Play Being Called Off In Bengaluru - In Pics

The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain on Wednesday. The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily. Showers throughout the day have been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_7
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Day 1 match called off due to rains | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

An announcement informing about the play being called off due to rains for day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_Rohit Sharma
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, center, checks the pitch | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, checks the pitch after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_9
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk across the field | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's Virat Kohli, center, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, walk across the field after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_11
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Members of the broadcast crew detach Spidercam | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Members of the broadcast crew detach Spidercam after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_10
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma feels the surface of the pitch after day one play called off due to rains | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India's captain Rohit Sharma feels the surface of the pitch after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_3
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Fans outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during rains | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Fans outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_1
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Rains delayed the start of the day one | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
The pitch area is covered with plastic sheets after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_2
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: A groundsman walks past the pitch area covered with plastic sheets | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A groundsman walks past the pitch area covered with plastic sheets after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_4
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: A woman walks inside the premises of the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as it rains | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
A woman walks inside the premises of the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as it rains on the eve of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_6
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham runs back towards the dressing room | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham runs back towards the dressing room as it rains during a training session on the eve of their first cricket test match against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Photo gallery_5
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand's players | Photo: AP/Shailendra Bhojak
New Zealand's players Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner leave after a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

