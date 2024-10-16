An announcement informing about the play being called off due to rains for day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, checks the pitch after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's Virat Kohli, center, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, walk across the field after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Members of the broadcast crew detach Spidercam after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India's captain Rohit Sharma feels the surface of the pitch after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Fans outside the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru.
The pitch area is covered with plastic sheets after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
A groundsman walks past the pitch area covered with plastic sheets after rains delayed the start of the day one of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
A woman walks inside the premises of the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as it rains on the eve of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham runs back towards the dressing room as it rains during a training session on the eve of their first cricket test match against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
New Zealand's players Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner leave after a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.