Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's Why Dhruv Jurel Is Keeping Wickets Instead Of Rishabh Pant In Bengaluru

The Indian team management announced shortly before the resumption of play on Friday that Pant will be unable to participate in the action

Indias Rishabh Pant reacts in pain as he is attended by a member of support staff. AP Photo
India's Rishabh Pant reacts in pain as he is attended by a member of support staff after getting hurt during day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Rishabh Pant will not be keeping wickets for India on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after he suffered a blow to his knee during the second day’s play in Bengaluru. (IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)

The Indian team management announced shortly before the resumption of play on Friday that Pant will be unable to participate in the action.

“Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the statement said.

During the 37th over of New Zealand's innings, Pant was struck on his right knee by a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, as Devon Conway was at the strike. As a result, the wicketkeeper-batter had to leave the field.

Captain Rohit Sharma later informed that there was swelling and the team didn't want to take any risks.

Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant for the remainder of the play. It's worth noting that Pant had previously undergone multiple surgeries on his right knee following a serious car accident in December 2022.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India celebrate the fall of Glenn Phillips on the third day of the 1st Test in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has done surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media on Thursday.

“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46
  2. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Ollie Pope, Joe Root Dismissed As Pakistan Take Control Of Proceedings In Multan
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's Why Dhruv Jurel Is Keeping Wickets Instead Of Rishabh Pant In Bengaluru
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Maharashtra Bat First Against Mumbai; Toss Update For All Round 2 Fixtures
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic
  2. Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'
  3. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points
  2. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  3. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  4. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  5. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra Scores Century In Bengaluru; NZ - 335/7; IND - 46