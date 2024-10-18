India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here's Why Dhruv Jurel Is Keeping Wickets Instead Of Rishabh Pant In Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant will not be keeping wickets for India on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after he suffered a blow to his knee during the second day’s play in Bengaluru. (IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
The Indian team management announced shortly before the resumption of play on Friday that Pant will be unable to participate in the action.
“Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the statement said.
During the 37th over of New Zealand's innings, Pant was struck on his right knee by a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, as Devon Conway was at the strike. As a result, the wicketkeeper-batter had to leave the field.
Captain Rohit Sharma later informed that there was swelling and the team didn't want to take any risks.
Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant for the remainder of the play. It's worth noting that Pant had previously undergone multiple surgeries on his right knee following a serious car accident in December 2022.
"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has done surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media on Thursday.
“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.
"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.
(With PTI Inputs)