Cricket

IND Vs AUS: India Can Knock Australia Out, And Vice Versa - All You Need To Know Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 Blockbuster

Here's all you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group A match between Rohit Sharma's India and Mitchell Marsh's Australia

X | BCCI
India national cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

India will take on Australia in the penultimate Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am local) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, this IND vs AUS match has all the makings of a classic.  (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Not so long ago, the Aussies stunned India at Ahmedabad's cauldron, the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final of ODI World Cup 2023. In the Caribbeans, the setting is different and so thus the format.

But it's still cricket, the same game and now the India vs Australia clash is the fixture. When these two top-ranked teams (in the ICC T20 rankings) meet, fittingly so at a venue named after a two-time World Cup winner, expect some fireworks.

This particular IND vs AUS match, for that matter of fact, is a knockout, a virtual quarter-final en route semis.

India Vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash - What's At Stake?

Here's all you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group A match between Rohit Sharma's India and Mitchell Marsh's Australia

What's at stake?

A top-two finish will ensure progression to the semi-finals. As things stand, India lead Group A with four points (two wins in two), while Australia are second, ahead of Afghanistan by virtue of their better net run rate, +0.223 to -0.650. Both teams have two points each.

If India beat Australia, and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh -- the fourth team in the group and winless -- India and Afghanistan will finish first and second, respectively. Meaning, the Aussies are knocked out.

What if Australia beat India and Afghanistan tamed Bangladesh?

In that case, Afghanistan, Australia and India will have four points each and NRR will decide who finish where in the points table.

T20 World Cup 2024 Points table
T20 World Cup 2024 Points table Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

India have the best of the lot, an almost unsurmountable +2.425. Then again, it's cricket and anything can happen. India will finish third in the group if they lose to Australia by 41 runs and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs.

A washout will be enough for India (five points).

More on Australia...

Even if the Aussies lose to India, they can still pip Afghanistan

- if Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by such a margin that the two teams' (AFG and BAN) net run rates remain lower than that of Australia;

- A washout and Bangladesh's win against Afghanistan, or BAN vs AFG also gets wash out.

Here's the live streaming details of India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super match:

India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be held on June 24, Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet at 8:00 PM IST.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed in Sony LIV app.

For global telecast details, click here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is Goan Dodol? State Seeks GI Tag For Traditional Sweet
  2. Plus One: Black Flags Waved At Kerala Education Minister
  3. UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
  4. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  5. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  4. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
  5. Bhavika Sharma Reveals 'Mature' Look Post 7-Yr Leap In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'
Sports News
  1. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  2. India Vs Australia, Gros Islet St Lucia Weather Forecast: Rain Shadow Looms Over IND-AUS Super 8 Clash
  3. Colombia Vs Paraguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. Lionel Messi Turns 37 Today: A Look At His Copa America Accomplishments
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8: Saint Lucia Pitch Talk Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Blockbuster
World News
  1. Rapper Julio Foolio Fatally Shot During His 26th Birthday Celebration In Tampa, Florida: Community Reels From Another Loss To Gun Violence
  2. Pakistan Reports 13th Case Of Congo Virus | All You Need To Know About CCHF, Its Symptoms
  3. Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation
  4. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  5. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News June 23 Hughlights: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; IND-W Sweep SA-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS