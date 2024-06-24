India will take on Australia in the penultimate Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am local) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, this IND vs AUS match has all the makings of a classic. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Not so long ago, the Aussies stunned India at Ahmedabad's cauldron, the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final of ODI World Cup 2023. In the Caribbeans, the setting is different and so thus the format.
This particular IND vs AUS match, for that matter of fact, is a knockout, a virtual quarter-final en route semis.
India Vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash - What's At Stake?
Here's all you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group A match between Rohit Sharma's India and Mitchell Marsh's Australia
What's at stake?
A top-two finish will ensure progression to the semi-finals. As things stand, India lead Group A with four points (two wins in two), while Australia are second, ahead of Afghanistan by virtue of their better net run rate, +0.223 to -0.650. Both teams have two points each.
If India beat Australia, and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh -- the fourth team in the group and winless -- India and Afghanistan will finish first and second, respectively. Meaning, the Aussies are knocked out.
What if Australia beat India and Afghanistan tamed Bangladesh?
In that case, Afghanistan, Australia and India will have four points each and NRR will decide who finish where in the points table.
India have the best of the lot, an almost unsurmountable +2.425. Then again, it's cricket and anything can happen. India will finish third in the group if they lose to Australia by 41 runs and Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by at least 83 runs.
A washout will be enough for India (five points).
More on Australia...
Even if the Aussies lose to India, they can still pip Afghanistan
- if Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by such a margin that the two teams' (AFG and BAN) net run rates remain lower than that of Australia;
- A washout and Bangladesh's win against Afghanistan, or BAN vs AFG also gets wash out.
Here's the live streaming details of India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super match:
India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be held on June 24, Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet at 8:00 PM IST.
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed in Sony LIV app.