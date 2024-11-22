Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Magnificent Bumrah Humbles Australia After India Batting Collapse

Jasprit Bumrah (4-17) was India's saviour, producing a spell to leave the hosts 19-3. Nathan McSweeney (10) went on lbw after a review, Khawaja (8) was caught in the slips and Steve Smith was out on his first ball after another lbw

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IND-Vs-AUS
Jasprit Bumrah
info_icon

India wrestled control back from Australia to leave them 67-7 at the close of play, despite having been bowled out for just 150 earlier on a remarkable first day in Perth. (More Cricket News)

The tourists chose to bat first, having made six changes from their Test defeat to New Zealand earlier this month, but things did not go well for them as they were reduced to 32-3 and 73-6.

Virat Kohli struggled again and went for just five after being caught by Usman Khawaja. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and number three Devdutt Padikkal were both playing in Australia for the first time and were dismissed for ducks.

Rishabh Pant (37) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) dragged India to a level of respectability before their bowlers tore through the Australian batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah (4-17) was India's saviour, producing a spell to leave the hosts 19-3. Nathan McSweeney (10) went on lbw after a review, Khawaja (8) was caught in the slips and Steve Smith was out on his first ball after another lbw.

Both Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh went for a combined total of 17 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne next to go for two off 52 balls. Pat Cummins was the final wicket of the day, meaning Australia finished on 67-7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease.

Data debrief: Australia and India go wicket crazy

It was undoubtedly a day for the bowlers on the first day in Perth, with 17 wickets being the most to have fallen on the opening day of a Test in Australia since 1952.

While all 10 of Australia's wickets were caught, India managed four dismissals through either bowling their opponent or lbw.

Following his unplayable performance in Perth, Bumrah now has 177 Test wickets for his country and can count himself unlucky not to have had more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah-Led Pacers Paper Over Batting Collapse In BGT Opener
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Lille President Rules Out January Exit For Jonathan David
  2. Premier League: Guardiola Suggests Man City's Recent Form Played Part In Signing New Contract
  3. Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’
  4. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  5. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR: SC to consider On Nov 25 If GRAP-4 Curbs Can Be Relaxed
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. Day In Pics: November 22, 2024
  4. Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces
  5. Delhi's Stays 'Very Poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  2. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  3. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  4. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  5. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  3. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  4. Trump, Up And Charging
  5. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Inspired Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Stunning Turnaround In Perth
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line