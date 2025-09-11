Christian Eriksen joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year deal
He left Manchester United after his contract expired after three seasons
Eriksen's Bundesliga debut could be against Cologne this Saturday
Christian Eriksen has joined Wolfsburg following his departure from Manchester United in June.
The Dane spent three seasons at United before leaving the club following the expiration of his contract, and has now signed a two-year contract with Wolfsburg.
Wrexham had reportedly made an approach for Eriksen during the transfer window, though his agent confirmed the move would not happen.
"VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga – I'm really looking forward to this new adventure," said Eriksen.
"I'm convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg. The talks with the club bosses went very well. I immediately sensed that [head coach] Paul Simonis has a clear vision for the team and for me personally.
"The fact that there are several familiar faces in the squad from the Danish national team makes VfL a particularly attractive proposition for me."
Eriksen made 107 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists.
During his time at Old Trafford, he also helped the club clinch the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during Erik ten Hag's tenure.
However, he started in just 11 of his 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and assisting two goals in the competition, but the midfielder is keen on staying at the top level of the sport.
Wolfsburg are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far, winning one and drawing one of their matches, and Eriksen could make his debut against Cologne on Saturday.