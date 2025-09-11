South Africa's Marco Jansen, center, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.
England's Harry Brook bats against South Africa during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.
England's Jos Buttler, left, makes his ground against South Africa during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Lizaad Williams drops a catch on a ball hit by England's Sam Curran during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Donovan Ferreira bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Aiden Markram bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.