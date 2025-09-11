Cricket

England Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Proteas Beat Three Lions In Rain-Curtailed Match

South Africa won a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international by 14 runs after England failed to chase down a revised target of 69 off five overs in Cardiff on Wednesday. England’s batters tried to slog pretty much every delivery to the boundary but could only manage 54-5 at Sophia Gardens. Rain initially reduced the match to a nine-overs-per-side contest and the Proteas, after being put into bat, made 97-5 off 7.5 overs before another heavy shower arrived in the Welsh capital, further truncating the game. Captain Aiden Markram top-scored with a 14-ball 28, while Donovan Ferreira (25 not out) and Dewald Brevis (23) chipped in.