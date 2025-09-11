Cricket

England Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Proteas Beat Three Lions In Rain-Curtailed Match

South Africa won a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international by 14 runs after England failed to chase down a revised target of 69 off five overs in Cardiff on Wednesday. England’s batters tried to slog pretty much every delivery to the boundary but could only manage 54-5 at Sophia Gardens. Rain initially reduced the match to a nine-overs-per-side contest and the Proteas, after being put into bat, made 97-5 off 7.5 overs before another heavy shower arrived in the Welsh capital, further truncating the game. Captain Aiden Markram top-scored with a 14-ball 28, while Donovan Ferreira (25 not out) and Dewald Brevis (23) chipped in.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa vs England 1st T20I
England vs South Africa 1st T20I | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Marco Jansen, center, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

1/7
England vs South Africa 1st T20I
South Africa vs England 1st T20I | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook bats against South Africa during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

2/7
SA vs ENG 1st T20I
ENG vs SA 1st T20I | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Jos Buttler, left, makes his ground against South Africa during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

3/7
ENG vs SA 1st T20I
SA vs ENG 1st T20I | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Lizaad Williams drops a catch on a ball hit by England's Sam Curran during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

4/7
South Africa vs England 1st T20 Cricket Match
England vs South Africa 1st T20 Cricket Match | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during the first International T20 cricket match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

5/7
England vs South Africa 1st T20 Cricket Match
South Africa vs England 1st T20 Cricket Match | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.

6/7
SA vs ENG T20 Cricket Match 1st T20 Cricket Match
ENG vs SA T20 Cricket Match 1st T20 Cricket Match | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Donovan Ferreira bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.

7/7
ENG vs SA T20 Cricket Match 1st T20 Cricket Match
SA vs ENG T20 Cricket Match 1st T20 Cricket Match | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

South Africa's Aiden Markram bats during the first International T20 Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  2. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

  3. South Africa Vs England, 1st T20I: Proteas Seal 14-Run Win In Rain-Affected Opener

  4. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  5. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  5. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters