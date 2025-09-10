Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

The order, as per Live Law, was passed on September 8 by District Judge Satyabrata Panda of the Patiala House Courts in a defamation suit filed by Iyer-Mitra. The court held that Rawat’s act of liking the tweet, originally posted in December 2019 by Mumbai-based lawyer Dushyant Arora, amounted to republication, thereby increasing its reach and visibility.