Former France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40.
Mandanda made 797 appearances across his club career, playing for Le Havre, Marseille over two spells, Crystal Palace and Rennes.
He spent three seasons with Rennes, but his contract expired in July, with Mandanda opting not to extend his career by joining another club.
He also made 35 appearances for his country and was a part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad in Russia, as well as the sides that finished as runners-up at Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.
He retired from international football following the latter tournament in January 2023.
"I needed to take my time to accept it, because it's not easy, but yes, I'm stopping," Mandanda told L'Equipe.
"I had a long period of reflection because I had a lot of calls, but I said no every time."
His breakthrough came at Marseille, with whom he spent 14 seasons across two spells, winning the Ligue 1 title under Didier Deschamps in 2009-10.
Mandanda also won three Coupe de la Ligue trophies with Marseille and went to the final of the Europa League in 2017-18, losing to Atletico Madrid.
Overall, he made 555 appearances in Ligue 1, with both Marseille and Rennes, keeping 177 clean sheets in total.