ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Set To Host Qualifiers For 10th Edition

Nepal is set to make history as it prepares to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, a significant event for women's cricket development in the region. The tournament will run from January 12 to February 2 next year, with matches held at the Lower Mulpani Cricket Stadium and the Upper Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Mulpani, Kathmandu.
Ten teams from around the globe will converge in Nepal, vying for four coveted spots in the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in England and Wales. This marks a crucial step for aspiring nations to reach the pinnacle of T20 international cricket.
Five teams have already secured their berths in the Qualifier. Bangladesh and Scotland earned automatic spots due to their participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Joining them are Thailand and hosts Nepal, who qualified through the Asia regional pathway, and the USA, which secured their place from the Americas region.
The remaining five spots in the Qualifier will be filled by two teams each from Africa and Europe, and one from the East Asia-Pacific region, following the completion of their respective regional Qualifiers. The full roster of ten teams will then be divided into two groups of five for the initial stage of the tournament in Nepal.
This will be followed by a Super Six stage, culminating in a grand final, with the top four teams progressing to the World Cup proper. The complete fixture list for the Qualifier will be announced in due course by the ICC.
Meanwhile, the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales has already been confirmed. The marquee tournament, which will feature 12 teams for the first time in its history (up from ten in 2024), will be played from June 12 to July 5, 2026.
A total of 33 matches will be contested across 24 days at seven prominent venues, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, and Bristol County Ground. The highly anticipated grand finale will be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. New Zealand are the defending champion, having claimed the title in the 2024 edition.