ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Get preview, live streaming details, and the full schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule
File photo of India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-ups from Sept 25–28, teams will get a chance to settle into conditions before the main tournament

  • These practice games have no official status but help players adapt to pitches and local conditions across India and Sri Lanka

  • The World Cup runs from Sept 30–Nov 2 with 8 teams competing, including defending champions Australia

Before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 officially begins on 30 September, all participating teams will play in warm-up matches, scheduled from September 25 to 28.

These warm-up games will help teams and players acclimatise to local conditions. However, these matches won't carry official ODI or List A status. With matches spread across venues in India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up fixtures offer a quiet but important lead-in to the main tournament.

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will run from 30 September to 2 November. Eight teams have qualified for the event: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Australia are the reigning champion, having won the 2022 edition.

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Full Schedule

Date Teams Venue Time
September 25 India A vs New Zealand BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru, India 9:30 AM IST
September 25 Bangladesh vs South Africa R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka 3:00 PM IST
September 25 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka 3:00 PM IST
September 25 India vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India 3:00 PM IST
September 27 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka 3:00 PM IST
September 27 India vs New Zealand BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India 3:00 PM IST
September 28 Pakistan vs South Africa R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka 3:00 PM IST
September 28 Australia vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India 3:00 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Live Streaming

India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be livestreamed on the Fancode app and website.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier announced an all-female match officials line-up for the ICC Women’s One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11, in Dubai.

Related Content
Related Content

In the tournament over, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will face off at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati. There will be a total of 28 group stage matches, followed by the semi-finals on October 29 and 30, and the final on November 2, in either Navi Mumbai or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Naqvi Reignites Controversy With Fighter-Jet Gesture Using Ronaldo Clip

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Outplay BAN By 41 Runs To Seal Final Spot

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: IND Top Dropped Catches List After Fielding Horror Show In Dubai

  5. IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Sanjana Ganesan's 'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf, Mera Bumrah Ek Taraf' Dialogue Goes Viral

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. Day In Pics: September 24, 2025

  4. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  5. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

  2. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  3. Trump Administration Unveils H-1B Visa Overhaul, Prioritising Higher-Paid Jobs

  4. India Tells Pakistan At UNHRC To Fix Economy And Rights Record, Stop Harbouring Terrorists

  5. Zelenskyy: India 'Mostly' Backs Ukraine, Counters Trump’s Claim On India Funding Russia

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures