ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-ups from Sept 25–28, teams will get a chance to settle into conditions before the main tournament
These practice games have no official status but help players adapt to pitches and local conditions across India and Sri Lanka
The World Cup runs from Sept 30–Nov 2 with 8 teams competing, including defending champions Australia
Before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 officially begins on 30 September, all participating teams will play in warm-up matches, scheduled from September 25 to 28.
These warm-up games will help teams and players acclimatise to local conditions. However, these matches won't carry official ODI or List A status. With matches spread across venues in India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up fixtures offer a quiet but important lead-in to the main tournament.
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Full Schedule
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Time
|September 25
|India A vs New Zealand
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru, India
|9:30 AM IST
|September 25
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM IST
|September 25
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM IST
|September 25
|India vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India
|3:00 PM IST
|September 27
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM IST
|September 27
|India vs New Zealand
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India
|3:00 PM IST
|September 28
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka
|3:00 PM IST
|September 28
|Australia vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground A, Bengaluru, India
|3:00 PM IST
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Live Streaming
India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be livestreamed on the Fancode app and website.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier announced an all-female match officials line-up for the ICC Women’s One-Day International (ODI) World Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11, in Dubai.
In the tournament over, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will face off at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati. There will be a total of 28 group stage matches, followed by the semi-finals on October 29 and 30, and the final on November 2, in either Navi Mumbai or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification.