Lowest Totals In ICC T20 World Cup History: Oman Teeter After Top-Order Crash

Oman wobble early, raising fears of one of the lowest totals in T20 World Cup history.
Check out lowest total records by teams in T20 World Cup history
Oman recover after early collapse against Zimbabwe in Colombo
Zimbabwe’s Group B clash with Oman in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has carried an undercurrent of historical context, as Oman found themselves reeling at 27/5, dangerously close to unwanted entries in the record books for lowest team totals in tournament history.
While the match was still unfolding, Oman’s early collapse sparked memories of past batting disasters in T20 World Cups, showing how even experienced sides can unravel on a big stage. Zimbabwe had elected to bowl first at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, applying early pressure that exposed Oman’s top order.
Lowest Totals in T20 World Cup History
The top four positions on the list are dominated by Uganda and the Netherlands. Both teams have been bowled out for 39, with the Netherlands recording the total in 2014 and Uganda matching it in 2024. Uganda appear again after being dismissed for 40 in the same 2024 edition, while the Netherlands’ 44 in 2021 also features among the lowest scores in tournament history.
|SL. No.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Against
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Uganda
|39
|12
|West Indies
|Georgetown
|2024
|2
|Netherlands
|39
|10.3
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|2014
|3
|Uganda
|40
|18.4
|New Zealand
|Tarouba
|2024
|4
|Netherlands
|44
|10
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|2021
|5
|Oman
|47
|13.2
|England
|North Sound
|2024
|6
|West Indies
|55
|14.2
|England
|Dubai
|2021
|7
|Afghanistan
|56
|11.5
|South Africa
|Tarouba
|2024
|8
|Uganda
|58
|16
|Afghanistan
|Georgetown
|2024
|9
|New Zealand
|60
|15.3
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|2014
|10
|Scotland
|60
|10.2
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah
|2021
Interestingly, Oman already feature in the top five of this list, having been bowled out for 47 against England at the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have moved past that mark in the ongoing game, but will aim to push beyond the 100-run barrier to steer clear of another unwanted record scare.
At the time of writing, Oman have reached 69 for five in 14 overs. With six overs still remaining, they will hope to add valuable runs to the total while avoiding any further damage.