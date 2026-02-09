Lowest Totals In ICC T20 World Cup History: Oman Teeter After Top-Order Crash

Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, left, celebrates the wicket of Oman's Wasim Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, left, celebrates the wicket of Oman's Wasim Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)