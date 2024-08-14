Cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shubman Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position

India's opening batter closes in on Babar Azam at the top of the ODI rankings for batters, while Sri Lankan players also made moves

Rohit Sharma-India vs sri Lanka-cricket
Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavillion during the IND vs SL ODI series. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved his career joint-best ICC rankings after claiming the No.2 spot in the ICC's newly released Men's ODI rankings. (More Cricket News)

India national cricket team caption Rohit Sharma has moved in to no. 2 in the latest ICC Rankings for ODI batters as he displaced Shubman Gill in the process. Rohit is now closing in on Babar Azam's no 1 rankings and remains 59 points behind the Pakistan captain’s tally of 824.

Virat Kohli is at fourth. Despite losing the ODI series, Rohit had a great outing with the bat against Sri Lanka. The ODI and Test captain, finished as the top-scorer with 157 runs from three games at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.44 that includes two fifties.

Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kohli managed only 58 runs in three matches. As for the Sri Lankan outfit, Avishka Fernando reached no.68 after his spectacular 96-run knock in the third ODI.

Kuldeep, Bumrah dominate charts

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav remained India's numero uno ODI bowler as he ranked at no.4 in the rankings with Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa ahead of him. In the series, the left-armer picked up four wickets from three games.

Jasprit Bumrah did not play the Sri Lanka series but still held on to the no.8 ranking whereas Mohammed Siraj dropped to No.10. Axar Patel climbed to no.83 in the rankings thanks to his six wickets in the ODI series.

