The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has started with the warm-up matches and the group-stage matches will commence with the host United States Of America (USA) taking on Canada on Sunday, 2 June 2024. (More Cricket News)
As all 20 teams are ready to compete in the group-stage fixtures, ICC shared some photos of teams and their players featuring in the tournament with the new kit and jersey. Let's take a look at all 20 teams and their jerseys:
1. India
Indian cricket team are in Group A and will start their campaign with a warm-up game against Bangladesh on 1 June followed by their first group-stage fixture against Ireland on 5 June. Then they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match in New York on 9 June.
2. Scotland
Scotland are in Group B with Namibia, Oman, England and Australia. The Richard Berrington-led team will kickstart their group-stage fixtures with a game against neighbours England in Barbados on 4 June.
3. Netherlands
The Scott Edwards-led Dutch side has some of the best talents of the tournament. Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren and Logan van Beek are some of them. They are in Group D and will face Nepal on 4 June to kickstart their campaign.
4. Namibia
The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibian side is in Group B and will be playing against Oman to open their group-stage journey on Sunday.
5. Bangladesh
Bangladesh is in Group D and will face Sri Lanka in the 15th match of the tournament. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will be eyeing to win the trophy for the first time.
6. Uganda
Making their tournament debut, Uganda are in Group C with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and hosts West Indies. The Assadollah Vala-led side will be playing their first group-stage fixture against Afghanistan on Monday.
7. Papua New Guinea
Slotted in Group C, Papua New Guinea will face the hosts West Indies in their first group-stage match of the tournament.
More to follow...