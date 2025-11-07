ICC Announces Expansion Of Women’s ODI World Cup To 10 Teams In 2029 Edition

ICC expands Women’s ODI World Cup to 10 teams after 2025’s record-breaking edition
Cricket included in LA28 Olympics, 2026 Asian Games, 2027 African Games, and PanAm Games; ICC explores gaming and AI fan engagement
ICC boosts Associate Member funding by nearly 10%; Project USA and new Women’s Cricket Committee appointments aim to grow the sport
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed that the Women’s ODI World Cup will expand from eight teams to 10 for the 2029 edition.
This decision comes after the spectacular success of the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India, which set new records for both attendance and viewership, reinforcing the ICC’s commitment to growing women’s cricket worldwide.
“The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025),” an ICC press release said.
The 2025 event drew nearly 300,000 fans to stadiums, setting a record for any women’s cricket tournament. Television audiences also surged, with close to 500 million viewers in India alone.
“The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world with nearly 500 million viewers in India,” the release added. These milestones highlight the growing popularity of women’s cricket and the ICC’s commitment to increasing participation and exposure globally.
Cricket At Multi-Sport Events
The ICC also reviewed its collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Cricket will feature at LA28, with both men’s and women’s T20 events including six teams each, playing a total of 28 matches.
The sport is also set to feature at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the 2027 African Games in Egypt, and will make its debut at the 2027 Pan American Games in Peru.
Digital Expansion And Fan Engagement
In a bid to modernise fan interaction, the ICC approved an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for global video gaming rights, paving the way for interactive digital experiences. A data consolidation project will explore AI-driven fan engagement and commercial analytics, offering new insights into audience behaviour.
The ICC is also boosting support for Associate Members, increasing funding by nearly 10% for 2026 to aid grassroots development and high-performance programs.
Project USA And Women’s Cricket Committee
The ICC received its first update on “Project USA,” aimed at sustaining cricket development in the United States ahead of the LA28 Olympics. In addition, the Board confirmed new appointments to the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, welcoming Mithali Raj and Charlotte Edwards.
Through these initiatives, the ICC is clearly positioning women’s cricket for further growth while strengthening the sport’s global footprint across major events, digital platforms, and development programs.
With PTI Inputs