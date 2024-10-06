Hong Kong Vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tournament Opener

The Women's East Asia Cup 2024 kicks-off from October 8, Tuesday and is scheduled to be held in South Korea. The tournament is its sixth edition as the opening fixture sees Hong Kong taking on Japan with the final set to be played on October 13. (More Cricket News)
The teams participating in the tournament are Hong Kong, China, Japan, Mongolia and South Korea. Each side will play four games. There will be a third play-off match on the same day as the final.
In the 2023 edition, Hong Kong defeated China to lift the trophy and will looking to defend their title this time around.
Hong Kong Vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:
When Is Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture?
The Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture will be played on Tuesday, October 8 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon.
What time Is Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture?
The Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture will start at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture?
The Hong Kong vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 opening fixture will not be available for telecast in India.