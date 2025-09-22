Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final Toss Update: GAW Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir won the toss in the all-important CPL 2025 final as he opted to bat against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Monday, September 22 (IST)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
CPL 2025 Final
Guyana Amazon Warriors opted to bat against Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2025 final. Photo: X/CPL
info_icon

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir won the toss in the all-important Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 final as he opted to bat against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Monday, September 22 (IST).

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final - Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors (Playing XI): Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c)

Trinbago Knight Riders (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Saurabh Netravalkar

GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final - Head-to-Head (Last 5 Matches):

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 wins

  • Trinbago Knight Riders - 3 wins

GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info

The CPL 2025 final between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at Providence in Guyana, and will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 22 in India.

One can watch the CPL 2025 final on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Star As IND Beat PAK By Six Wickets

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Continues Incredible Wicket-Taking Streak Against PAK

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Smashes Afridi’s Perfect First-Ball Record – Watch

  4. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. Congress Questions PM Modi Ahead of Address, Cites Trump’s Ceasefire Claims And H-1B Visa Concerns

  5. Resilient Voices

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  4. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Situationship With Power Is Over

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn