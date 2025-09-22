Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final Toss Update: GAW Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir won the toss in the all-important Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 final as he opted to bat against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Monday, September 22 (IST).
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final - Playing XIs
Guyana Amazon Warriors (Playing XI): Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c)
Trinbago Knight Riders (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Darren Bravo, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Saurabh Netravalkar
GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final - Head-to-Head (Last 5 Matches):
Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 wins
Trinbago Knight Riders - 3 wins
GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info
The CPL 2025 final between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at Providence in Guyana, and will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 22 in India.
One can watch the CPL 2025 final on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.