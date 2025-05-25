Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2025 Highlights: CSK Beat GT By 83 Runs In Ahmedabad

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Head-To-Head
GT Wins: 4
CSK Wins: 3
No Results: 0
Last Five Results:
GT 231/3 vs CSK 196/8 (IPL 2024, 10 May)
CSK 206/6 vs GT 143/8 (IPL 2024, 26 March)
GT 214/4 vs CSK 171/5 (DLS) (IPL 2023, 29 May)
CSK 172/7 vs GT 157/10 (IPL 2023, 23 May)
CSK 178/7 vs GT 182/5 (IPL 2023, 31 March)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|GT
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|0.602
|2
|PBKS
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.389
|3
|RCB
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|0.482
|4
|MI
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|1.292
|5
|LSG
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.337
|6
|KKR
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|0.193
|8
|SRH
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-0.737
|9
|RR
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.549
|10
|CSK
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|-1.03
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Narendra Modi Stadium Stats
IPL Matches Played: 41
Won Batting First: 19
Won Chasing: 22
Highest Score: 243 (PBKS vs GT, IPL 2025)
Lowest Score: 89 (GT vs DC, IPL 2024)
Average 1st Innings Score: 177
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Weather Report
With the toss not far away, let’s have a look if there's any chance of rain playing spoilsport in today’s game.
And the answer is… no! Well, according to AccuWeather, there’s a 0% chance of rainfall during the match. However, there has been rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region yesterday, so zero per cent is never the case during these times.
The temperature is above 40 degrees at the moment, and will rise to 42 degrees as the afternoon goes on. It’s extremely hot and dry out there at the moment.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Orange Cap List
Two Gujarat Titans players lead the Orange Cap List this year:
Sai Sudharsan – 638 runs
Shubman Gill – 636 runs
The pitch looks extremely batting friendly today. There's a nice grass cover, and the extremely hot conditions will seep out any moisture, making it a perfect ground for big scores. The boundaries are 61m and 67m on either sides, and 73m down straight.
In such conditions, will see skipper Gill overtake Sudharsan in the Orange Cap list? Oh, and don’t forget Jos Buttler, who is in eighth place with 533 runs.
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first.
Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna
Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Match Starts
Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings and Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the first over for Gujarat Titans. Just six runs from the first over.
CSK - 6/0 (1)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Krishna Gets Mhatre
Prasidh Krishna was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and he dismissed the set batter Ayush Mhatre. He made 34 off just 17 balls. Urvil Patel is the new batter at the crease.
CSK - 46/1 (4)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Coetzee Leaks 13 Runs
Gerald Coetzee was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and he was welcomed with three boundaries and a single by Urvil Patel and Devon Conway.
CSK - 82/1 (7)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Urvil Patel Departs
Sai Kishore came to bowl his second over in the 10th over and Urvil Patel welcomed him with a six. He took his revenge and dismissed him on the next delivery. Shivam Dube came and hit a six to start his inning.
CSK - 115/2 (10)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Chennai Lose Wickets
Shahrukh Khan was introduced into the attack in the 13th over and he dismissed Shivam Dube while leaking 13 runs. The next over was of Rashid Khan. He got rid of the opener batter Devon Conway just after he reached his half-century with a six.
CSK - 158/4 (14)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Brevis, Jadeja Shift Gears
Ravindra Jadeja and Dewald Brevis changed gears in the last overs. Arshad Khan came to bowl his second over after leaking 28 runs in the first one and he leaked 14 runs. The duo is looking to take the team's score past 230 runs.
CSK - 201/4 (18)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Target Set For Titans
Dewald Brevis targeted Mohammed Siraj and hit him for a hat-trick of boundaries to start the 19th over. 20 runs came from that over. Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the final over and he leaked just nine runs and also dismissed Brevis. He made 57 runs off 23 balls.
CSK - 230/5 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: CSK - 230/5 (20)
Dewald Brevis - 57 (23), Devon Conway - 52 (35) | Prasidh Krishna: (4-0-22-2)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Titans Lose Two Wickets Early
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened the batting for Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl the first over. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler replaced him at the crease. But, Buttler also lost his wicket sooner when Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him in the fourth over.
GT - 29/2 (4)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Anshul Kamboj Strikes Again!
Sherfane Rutherford was the batter to depart after Jos Buttler and he went back for duck. Shahrukh Khan is the new batter and he has added a few runs for the fourth wicket with Sai Sudharsan. This is the first time that GT have lost their three wickets inside the powerplay.
GT - 59/3 (8)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Jadeja Strikes Twice!
Ravindra Jadeja came to bowl in the 11 the over and got rid of the set batter Shahrukh Khan on the first delivery. He also dismissed the opener batter Sai Sudharsan in the same over. Rashid Khan has joined Rahul Tewatia at the crease.
GT - 86/5 (11)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Titans Lose More Wickets
Noor Ahmad dismissed his compatriot Rashid Khan when Urvil Patel took a fine catch to complete the dismissal. Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Gerald Coetzee in the next over.
CSK - 125/7 (15)
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Chennai Win!
Chennai Super Kings restricted Gujarat Titans to 147 runs in just 18.3 overs and won the match by 83 runs in Ahmedabad. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad took three wickets each.
GT - 147/10 (18.3)
Shubman Gill | GT Captain
I think the game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay, we never really came back. Chasing 230 is always a tricky target. Teams already eliminated have nothing to lose and they come out all guns blazing. We weren't able to stay calm under pressure and I think we gave in to pressure. It's very important to control runs in the middle overs. If you are not going to do that it's going to be challenging. That's where we were lacking in the last two games. (Mood in the dressing room) This one would be a hard pill to swallow for us. The bright side is that we have two or three games left so boys will be motivated to play in Mohali. Fortunately for me, going back to by hometown... played a lot of cricket there and it's going to be a really exciting.
MS Dhoni | CSK Captain
It's good. I won't say it was houseful today. We didn't have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today. It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide. When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. You feel old. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. He (Andre Siddarth) is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old.
Dewald Brevis | CSK (POTM)
I am happy, I am enjoying the game, having fun out there. Need to be myself. I have been the kid that has always enjoyed the moment while playing out there. I kept telling my mind, it's cool, not warm (conditions.) I needed to play an innings like that, very grateful for it. I need to keep playing that's what everyone has said. AB is someone I look up to, he has helped in improving my game, but I want to be my own player, it's an honour to be compared to AB de Villiers.
That's All From Our Side!
CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the IPL history. GT have already qualified for the playoffs. That's all from our side. Thank you and goodnight!