Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals both halted their two-match losing streaks in their last games. However, in tomorrow's IPL match, one of these teams will again have to face defeat as they clash in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The Titans have had inconsistent season so far and are placed at the 6th spot in the points table after three wins and as many losses. With the unavailability of David Miller, the batting of GT has heavily relied on their skipper Shubman Gill.
Sai Sudharsan has been making runs but his strike rate has not been up to the mark. Vijay Shankar has so for struggle in the tournament while Kane Williamson and Matthew Wade haven't been able to impress in the few opportunities that they have got.
However in the last match, their lower order of Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan did look scary.
In the bowling department, with Rashid Khan coming back into form, the Titans would be delighted. They would also hope that Mohit Sharma regains his last year's form so that their bowling holds up well at the death.
The capitals have entered a stage in the tournament where losing every match would make their playoff chances difficult.
They have two wins and four losses and are second-last in the table. Thhe Rishabh Pant-led side would want more from David Warner to fill up the holes that they have in their batting. Despite Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbbs all doing well, their batting has not consistently put up winning scores and that remains a slight concern.
Kuldeep Yadav's comeback was a big boost for the Capitals. Along with Axar Patel, the two form a potent spin duo. DC would like their pacers also to take wickets as well as be economical like they were in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.
With the two teams in the bottom half of the table locking horns, here are the key battles that would decide the course of the game.
Rishabh Pant vs Rashid Khan
With a player of the match performance in the last match, Rashid Khan announced his return to form in some style. The leg-spinner had had a below par season before the last game and GT were definitely concerned.
In a match where the Rajasthan Royals battles scored 196 runs, Rashid showed his class and gave away just 18 runs in his 4 overs and got a wicket as well.
After scratchy start to the season, Rishabh Pant seems to be getting into his old form. Pant already has hit two 50s and smashed 11 sixes in the season. He also boasts of an impressive strike rate of 157.72.
Shubman Gill will definitely bring his trump card Rashid Khan to counter Delhi's leading run-scorer of the season. Will Pant play the Afghan cautiously or choose the option of smashing him all around the ground it will be interesting to see.
Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmad has been DC's best pacer in the tournament.
The left-armer does not only pick wickets in the power play but also not lets them score freely whenever there has been slightest of purchase from the surface.
As expected, Shubman Gill is having another fantastic season with the bat. Getting early inroads into the GT middle order and especially removing Gill will be DC's main target in the game. However, teams in the tournament haven't found it easy to stop the new GT skipper and the DC bowlers could be next on his radar.
It will be a nice battle between Khaleel's swing and Gill's masterful batting.
Tristan Stubbs vs Mohit Sharma
Tristan Stubbs has shown in the IPL why he is among the among the most highly rated young talents in the world. He is the second highest scorer for DC this season and has the best average and strike rate for his team.
Mohit Sharma started his season on a good note but his form has really gone down in the last few matches. He still remains GT's highest wicket-taker this season but his effectiveness at the death has not been the same.
In the last match, the death over specialist went for 51 runs in his four overs and even in the two matches before that, his returns were very ordinary.
GT wool hope Sharma gains back his form otherwise death overs could be a difficult phase for the Titans as they will face an in-form Stubbs.