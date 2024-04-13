Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. (Scorecard | As It Happened)
However, during the match, as the match was heading towards DC's favour, one incident seem to not go down well with DC skipper Pant and he looked quite miffed. Moreover, he was seen in an animated conversation with the on-field umpires regarding a replay of an incident that led to major confusion.
What Was All The Fuss About?
It all happened when Pant called in for a review for a wide ball in the 4th over of the LSG innings when Ishant Sharma bowled a leg side delivery against Devdutt Padikkal, as the on-field umpire called it wide.
However, as per the commentators, DC captain did not want the review called before it was shown on the screen inside the stadium.
It later came to light that the on-field umpire was not wrong and the decision stood that meant DC lost the review.
Speaking of the game, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious as they claimed their second win of the season in their six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.
Pant, who is heavily tipped to make a comeback to the Indian national team for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, scored a 24-ball 41 in the game.