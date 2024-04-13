Cricket

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024: Captain Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire - Here's Why

DC skipper Pant was seen having a lengthy argument with one of the on-field umpires during the LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 encounter at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday

DC captain Rishabh Pant in an animated conversation with the on-field umpire. Photo: X/Jio Cinema
Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter on Friday at the Ekana Stadium. (Scorecard | As It Happened)

However, during the match, as the match was heading towards DC's favour, one incident seem to not go down well with DC skipper Pant and he looked quite miffed. Moreover, he was seen in an animated conversation with the on-field umpires regarding a replay of an incident that led to major confusion.

What Was All The Fuss About?

It all happened when Pant called in for a review for a wide ball in the 4th over of the LSG innings when Ishant Sharma bowled a leg side delivery against Devdutt Padikkal, as the on-field umpire called it wide.

Unhappy with the on-field call, Pant was seen with a heated argument with the official.

However, as per the commentators, DC captain did not want the review called before it was shown on the screen inside the stadium.

It later came to light that the on-field umpire was not wrong and the decision stood that meant DC lost the review.

Speaking of the game, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious as they claimed their second win of the season in their six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Pant, who is heavily tipped to make a comeback to the Indian national team for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, scored a 24-ball 41 in the game.

