Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute, Visits Mahatma's Statue In Texas

In a social media post, all-time cricket great Sachin Tendulkar correlated Gandhian values with the message of Dussehra, which happened to fall on the same day as Gandhi Jayanti this year

  • Sachin Tendulkar visits Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Irving, Texas

  • Shares message stating "good always prevails through truth, courage, and compassion"

  • Gandhi's 156th anniversary celebrated in India and abroad

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi overseas on the great man's birth anniversary, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited his statue in Irving, Texas (United States of America) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (Thursday, October 2, 2025).

In a social media post, Tendulkar correlated Gandhian values with the message of Dussehra, which happened to fall on the same day as Gandhi Jayanti this year.

Tendulkar wrote on X: "Visited Bapu’s statue in Irving, Texas early morning on Gandhi Jayanti. With Dussehra falling on the same day, it’s a strong reminder that good always prevails through truth, courage, and compassion."

This is not the first time that the Indian cricket titan has espoused Gandhi's principles. Last year too, the 52-year-old had wished his followers a Happy Gandhi Jayanti with the message: "Gandhiji’s principles of honesty and unity still hold relevance today. In a fast-paced world, his teachings inspire us to lead life with compassion and purpose."

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi's 156th anniversary was celebrated in India and abroad, with leaders resolving to continue following his ideals and values of peace, non-violence, tolerance and truth to build a better India.

While leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in observing Gandhi Jayanti, the day was also celebrated abroad in the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Pakistan and other countries.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid rich tributes to the Mahatma, reminding the nation of his ideals and sacrifices.

(With PTI inputs)

