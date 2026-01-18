England U19 Vs Zimbabwe U19, Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Harare

ZIM take on ENG in Under-19 World Cup match
Young Lions won their opening game
England win toss, elect to field first
Hosts Zimbabwe take on England as the Young Lions look to continue their winning run at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, Zimbabwe on Sunday (January 18). Watch the cricket match live.
The Young Lions defeated Pakistan in their opening game in a low-scoring affair whereas Zimbabwe's match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain.
Zimbabwe U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
ENG U19 won the toss and elected to field first.
Zimbabwe U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Benny Zuze, Kian Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Dhruv Patel, Tatenda Chimugoro, Shelton Mazvitorera
England U19 (Playing XI): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Luke Hands, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French
Zimbabwe U19 Vs England U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Zimbabwe U19 Vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Zimbabwe U19 Vs England U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.