England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?

England are all set to take on the West Indies in the 1st Test match which also happens to be James Anderson's farewell Test as the 41-year-old bids goodbye to international cricket. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Ben Stokes' England will look to continue playing the 'Bazball' especially in the testing conditions at Lord's where bowlers get lateral movement off the pitch.
Interestingly, the weather in London is known to be quite a mischief as one day it will rain and the other, it will be sunny.
Let's have a look at the weather forecast for London for all the five days of the 1st Test between England and West Indies:
Speaking on the retiring Anderson, the 41-year-old warmed up for his 188th and final Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord's — which starts Wednesday — with a seven-wicket haul for Lancashire last week.
Anderson, whose 700 Test wickets are a record for a non-spinner, insisted he is excited for what the future holds after agreeing to remain with England's red-ball side for the rest of the summer as a fast bowling mentor.
"I feel like I'm still bowling as well as I ever have,” Anderson said.
“But, I knew it had to end at some point. Whether it's now or in a year or two. The fact it's now is something I've got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I've made peace with that. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go.
“I'd love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it's one wicket or whatever it is, I'd love just to make a small contribution and win the game."
Squads
England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.
(With AP inputs)