Cricket

England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?

England will face against the West Indies in the first Test match that will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground starting with day one from July 10, Wednesday

AP
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: AP
info_icon

England are all set to take on the West Indies in the 1st Test match which also happens to be James Anderson's farewell Test as the 41-year-old bids goodbye to international cricket. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Ben Stokes' England will look to continue playing the 'Bazball' especially in the testing conditions at Lord's where bowlers get lateral movement off the pitch.

Interestingly, the weather in London is known to be quite a mischief as one day it will rain and the other, it will be sunny.

Let's have a look at the weather forecast for London for all the five days of the 1st Test between England and West Indies:

Lord's Cricket Ground Weather For The Next Five Days Photo: Weather.com
info_icon
England's veteran pace bowler James Anderson. - X/CricCrazyJohns
James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking on the retiring Anderson, the 41-year-old warmed up for his 188th and final Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord's — which starts Wednesday — with a seven-wicket haul for Lancashire last week.

Anderson, whose 700 Test wickets are a record for a non-spinner, insisted he is excited for what the future holds after agreeing to remain with England's red-ball side for the rest of the summer as a fast bowling mentor.

"I feel like I'm still bowling as well as I ever have,” Anderson said.

“But, I knew it had to end at some point. Whether it's now or in a year or two. The fact it's now is something I've got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I've made peace with that. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go.

“I'd love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it's one wicket or whatever it is, I'd love just to make a small contribution and win the game."

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Zachary McCaskie, Isai Thorne, Johann Layne, Jason Holder, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, and Nyeem Young.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  3. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
  4. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  5. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  3. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  4. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  5. UP Govt Waives Off Road Tax On Hybrid Cars, Prices To Go Down | Here's How Much Buyers Can Save
Entertainment News
  1. JD Majethia On Why 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Did Not Click With The Audience Initially: India Is A Country Of Mediocre People
  2. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  3. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry And Others Smeared In Haldi At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Ceremony; Check Pics Inside
  4. ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Trailer: Manav Kaul’s Show Promises Goons, Gossip And Gore
  5. Bhuvan Bam Lodges A Complaint After Falling Victim To Deepfake: It's Completely Fake And Misguided
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
World News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia Over 'Allowing Defamatory Edits' To ANI Page
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru