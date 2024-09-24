Cricket

England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post

England skipper Heather Knight has accepted a charge over a social media post in 2012 when she was pictured in blackface

England women's team captain Heather Knight
England skipper Heather Knight has accepted a charge over a social media post in 2012 when she was pictured in blackface. (More Cricket News)

Knight, 21 at the time, was attending a sports-themed fancy dress party at a cricket club in Kent.

However, the picture in blackface was posted by another individual on Facebook.

The 33-year-old has been reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission and has also been slapped £1,000.

She sincerely apologised for her actions and said she was “truly sorry” for the mistake. 

"I'm truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012," Heather Knight was quoted as saying by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"It was wrong, and I have long regretted it. Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant," she added.

Knight’s apology and lack of intent were considered during the disciplinary process.

The Plymouth-born cricketer has been a vital part of the English setup, and has also captained the women’s team since 2016, and will continue to do so in the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.

