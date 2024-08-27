Lauren Filer Misses Out As England Announce ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the England squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE in October on Tuesday, August 27. (More Cricket News)
Wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath, all-rounders Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson have been named in the setup, while Heather Knight will lead the for the fourth time in a T20 World Cup event.
England’s squad will be a similar one that took on New Zealand in the five-match T20I series in July, with Lauren Filer missing out.
The 23-year-old Filer, however, will be a part of the squad for their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi from September 13 to 24.
England are placed in Group B, and will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 5.
In their second game, they will take on South Africa on October 7, before taking on Scotland and West Indies on October 13 and 15, respectively.
England squad for T20 World Cup: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt