The 2025 edition of Duleep Trophy kicks off on August 28 in Bengaluru
BCCI directs state associations to select centrally-contracted players
Exclusions players such as KL Rahul and Mohamed Siraj prompted the BCCI to issue this directive
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed state associations to pick centrally-contracted players for the Duleep Trophy zonal teams. The directive mandates selection for all available India players, aiming to uphold the competition's stature as a vital pathway for national selection.
This move followed the notable exclusion of top players such as KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar by South Zone selectors, despite these players being fit and not participating in the Asia Cup 2025.
Abey Kuruvilla, BCCI General Manager of Cricket Operations, emphasised the need to uphold the tournament’s 'prestige and quality', ensuring participation of the 'highest calibre' of Indian cricketers available.
“To uphold its prestige and ensure the highest quality of competition, it's imperative that all currently available India players are selected for their respective zonal teams. Requesting the Zonal Convenors to ensure that all the current India players who are available to play Duleep trophy should be picked," the Indian Express reported, citing an email written by Kuruvilla.
Duleep Trophy Selection: Mandatory Inclusion Guidelines
The BCCI’s latest instructions make selection mandatory for all available top players, with exceptions only for medical unfitness or national team involvement.
Unlike the previous season, when national selectors chose teams for a four-team, non-zonal format, the 2025 season reverted to the traditional zonal format, with local panels determining squad compositions.
Duleep Trophy Significance
The Duleep Trophy holds a significant position as India’s premier first-class zonal competition, which historically provides a vital pathway for national selection. The 2025-26 edition, kicking off on August 28 in Bengaluru, opens India’s domestic red-ball season and serves as crucial preparation for upcoming home Test matches.
Participation from leading national players is vital for the tournament's credibility and provides high-quality match experience for fringe and emerging talent.
While initial squads included prominent players like Tilak Varma (captain, South Zone), Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav, the tournament’s latter stages could overlap with the Asia Cup.
Central Contracts And Player Obligations Reinforced
The BCCI Central Contracts for 2025 categorise players into four grades: A+, A, B, and C. Performance, format involvement, and consistency determine these grades.
Contracted players are explicitly obligated to participate in domestic tournaments, including the Duleep Trophy, unless they are representing India or are medically unfit. Non-compliance without a valid reason risks a player's contract status and future selection.
The board reinforced this mandate after observing some international players skipping key domestic fixtures, particularly during years with heavy Indian Premier League (IPL) involvement.
Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule And Fixtures
Quarter-final 1: North Zone vs East Zone - August 28 to 31, 2025
Quarter-final 2: Central Zone vs NorthEast Zone - August 28 to 31, 2025
Semi-final 1: South Zone vs Winner QF1 - September 4 to 7, 2025
Semi-final 2: North Zone vs Winner QF2 - September 4 to 7, 2025
Final: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 - September 11 to 15, 2025