Dindigul Dragons will take on Lyca Kovai Kings in match No. 19 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday, July 21. (More Cricket News)
The Dragons come into the fixture after two wins in four games, accumulating four points with a net run rate of -0.113. They are placed fifth on the points table.
While on the other hand, the kings from Kovai have been skyrocketing their way with four wins from four games and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.
Here are the live streaming details of the Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 19
When to watch Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2024 match 19?
The Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played on Sunday, July 21st at Indian Cement Company Ground at 3:15pm IST.
Where to watch Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings , TNPL 2024 match 19?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. (Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD)
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Squads
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, R Divakar, Sai Sudharsan, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash