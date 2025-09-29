Chris Woakes Retires: Veteran England All-Rounder Exits International Cricket After Ashes Setback

Chris Woakes had a shoulder dislocation during the Oval Test against India, and could not regain fitness in time for the Ashes series. The England all-rounder will continue to play county cricket and "explore franchise opportunities"

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chris Woakes Retires: Veteran England All-Rounder Exits International Cricket After Ashes Setback
Chris Woakes brings the curtains down on a career that spanned 15 years. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chris Woakes played 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is for England

  • Walked out to bat in sling in Oval Test against India

  • Thanks family, fans, teammates for memories and support

Days after being left out of England's Ashes squad owing to injury concerns, veteran seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old thus brings the curtains down on a career that spanned 15 years and across 62 Tests, 122 one-day internationals and 33 T20Is.

Woakes took to Instagram to make his decision public. "The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," he wrote.

The message went on: "Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever."

He thanked his family and the fans for their support. "To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.

"To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, team-mates and everyone behind the scenes both with England and Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country - your guidance and friendship has meant the world."

Woakes added that he looked forward to "continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future".

The experienced all-rounder's last appearance in England colours thus becomes his heroic, even if futile, attempt to help his team win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India. Woakes walked out to bat at No. 11 in the Oval Test with his arm in a sling, following a shoulder dislocation earlier in the match.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

