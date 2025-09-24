Ashes 2025-26: Harry Brook Named England Vice-Captain, Chris Woakes Dropped - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Brook replaces Ollie Pope as Ben Stokes’ deputy, putting the former vice-captain’s spot at number three under even more pressure following the rise of Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook
Harry Brook has been named as England vice-captain for the Ashes
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Brook has been named as England’s vice-captain

  • Brook replaces Ollie Pope as Ben Stokes’ deputy

  • Chris Woakes was not considered for selection on fitness grounds

Harry Brook has been named as England’s vice-captain for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, while Chris Woakes missed out on the squad.

Brook replaces Ollie Pope as Ben Stokes’ deputy, putting the former vice-captain’s spot at number three under even more pressure following the rise of Jacob Bethell.

Pope has led England's Test team on five occasions, but Stokes is expected to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the series opener in Perth on November 21.

Woakes, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during England’s final Test against India in the summer, was not considered for selection on fitness grounds.

Pace-bowler Matthew Potts comes into Brendon McCullum’s squad, with Mark Wood also set to return for the first time since August 2024 after his injury problems.

There was also a surprise recall for Will Jacks, who will cover for primary spinner Shoaib Basihir, as Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were all overlooked.

Jofra Archer, however, who made his Test return after a long absence earlier this year, is included.

England also named their squad for a T20I tour of New Zealand, which will take place ahead of the Ashes.

Zak Crawley has received his first T20I call-up, though Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Archer were all left out.

Brook will captain that squad, with Carse and Bethell also making the cut for a series that begins in mid-October.

England’s Ashes squad in full: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

