Match 13 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 31) evening. DC are currently placed ninth in the points table with two losses, while CSK are on top with two wins and a net run rate of 1.979. (Key Battles | Preview)
The Rishabh Pant-led DC faced a 12-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. It brought them to the penultimate position in the league, and pushed DC's net run rate down to -0.528.
On the other hand, CSK are coming off a resounding 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co notched up a big total of 206/6 against GT in Chennai, and restricted them to 143/8 in the second innings.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met 29 times in IPL so far, with CSK holding a 19-10 lead over DC. In the last five clashes too, the Yellow Army enjoy a 4-1 win record. The most recent match-up was in IPL 2023, where the then MS Dhoni-led side had beaten the Capitals by 77 runs.
Live Streaming Details Of CSK Vs DC, Match 13 in IPL 2024
When will the CSK vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 13th match of IPL 2024 will be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the CSK Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara and Shai Hope.