Another season, another title aspiration. Holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence at their beloved fortress - the MA Chidambaram Stadium - where they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

While CSK are tied with Mumbai Indians as the teams to have won the most IPL titles (five each), the Yellow Army have also been runners-up five times. In the 14 seasons CSK have competed in, they have made the final 10 times, a staggering number which reflects their dominance in the cash-rich league.