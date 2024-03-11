Another season, another title aspiration. Holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence at their beloved fortress - the MA Chidambaram Stadium - where they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. (More Cricket News)
While CSK are tied with Mumbai Indians as the teams to have won the most IPL titles (five each), the Yellow Army have also been runners-up five times. In the 14 seasons CSK have competed in, they have made the final 10 times, a staggering number which reflects their dominance in the cash-rich league.
All eyes are on CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role and degree of involvement with the team this season. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper nursed a knee injury the previous season, and despite pain and discomfort, led his team all the way to the title.
Dhoni underwent knee surgery soon after the final in May 2023, and has been recuperating since. The former India captain has joined the CSK squad in Chennai and is gearing up for the forthcoming IPL 2024 season.
Squad
Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Players Bought In Mini Auction
Rachin Ravindra (INR 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (INR 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (INR 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (INR 20 lakh).
Full List Of Retained Players
MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.
Full List Of Released Players
Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.
CSK's IPL 2024 Schedule
March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai at 7:30pm IST
March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Chennai at 7:30pm IST
March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam at 7:30pm IST
April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.