The big-hitting southpaw against the skillful left-arm wrist spinner - this is a blockbuster battle if there ever was one. Shivam Dube is in red-hot form and been dealing the mighty blows against spinners and pacers alike. But Kuldeep Yadav could make things difficult for Dube with his dip, drift, turn and googlies. Going the aerial route is fraught with risk when Kuldeep is on song, but Dube is bound to do that when on strike. Buckle up for a joyride.