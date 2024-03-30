If there was a chasm between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the start of Indian Premier League 2024, the gulf seems to have further widened, a week or so into the competition. And that is what makes match 13 of the league in Visakhapatnam an intriguing one. (CSK vs DC Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Rishabh Pant's much-awaited return hasn't done much to elevate DC's fortunes yet. The team has lost both its opening encounters - against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings - and is in urgent need of a turnaround.
CSK, on the other hand, have fired on all cylinders in their opening salvos. The passing of the baton from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't hampered their clinicality as a unit and with two thumping wins, the Yellow Army are sitting pretty on top of the table.
But in T20 cricket, you never know which way the tide will turn on any given day. Pant and Co will be itching to prove their worth and spring an upset against the title holders and tournament favourites.
Before the CSK vs DC match begins, let us take a look at three key battles that could spice up the encounter.
Shivam Dube Vs Kuldeep Yadav
The big-hitting southpaw against the skillful left-arm wrist spinner - this is a blockbuster battle if there ever was one. Shivam Dube is in red-hot form and been dealing the mighty blows against spinners and pacers alike. But Kuldeep Yadav could make things difficult for Dube with his dip, drift, turn and googlies. Going the aerial route is fraught with risk when Kuldeep is on song, but Dube is bound to do that when on strike. Buckle up for a joyride.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Axar Patel
Another fascinating all-Indian face-off is on the cards. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has earned his spurs as a top-order batter and time and again given the Chennai side good starts alongside Devon Conway. With the Kiwi sidelined until May, the onus is on Gaikwad to play a captain's innings.
Standing in his way will be wily left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who targets the stumps and stifles run flow with his lack of width. Will Gaikwad be able to force the pace, or perish in the process? We will find out on Sunday.
David Warner Vs Deepak Chahar
DC opener David Warner may have retired from Test cricket, but he continues to blaze away in the T20 format. The diminutive left-hander was in superb run-scoring form against West Indies in the T20I series last month, and has begun IPL 2024 well too. CSK's new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar will no doubt be tasked to see Warner's back early. Chahar is renowned for his swing and seam movement will aim to claim the Aussie's scalp in the powerplay.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara and Shai Hope.