How Many Balls MS Dhoni Has Played in IPL 2024 So Far?

Outlook Sports Desk
Chennai Super Kings have a good batting lineup. The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra provide the required balance to the team.
CSK's recent recruits Sameer Rizvi and Daryl Mitchell are set in their designated roles very well. Rizvi showed some positive signs of a finisher and Mitchell can score runs in any condition.
Two southpaws who can take the game from any point in the match come to bat in the middle order and are sent to bat above MS Dhoni which also reduces his workload.
CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey recently said that "due to the impact player rule, MS Dhoni can come in as late as no. 8."
Dhoni is perfectly fine and not coming to bat up the order is his personal decision. He recently took a diving catch of Vijay Shankar in the match against Gujarat Titans.
MS Dhoni has not played a single delivery in the IPL 2024 and he may come out to bat in CSK's next match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.