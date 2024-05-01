Cricket

Champions Trophy in Pakistan: Hosts Want India To Play All Its Group Games In One City

With their cricket engagements restricted only to ICC tournaments, the Indian cricket team has not played in Pakistan since 2008

Advertisement

File
Pakistan Cricket Board finalises three venues for Champions Trophy 2025. Photo: File
info_icon

Pakistan cricket authorities have suggested the International Cricket Council to schedule India’s qualifying round matches only in one city during the Champions Trophy next year. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board, slated to host the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy in 2025, has picked three cities in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which also gets the final, as venues to organise the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board finalises three venues for Champions Trophy 2025. - File
Champions Trophy: Amid 'Hybrid Model' Talks, Pakistan Cricket Board Finalises Three Venues

BY PTI

“The ICC general manager Wasim Khan also recently visited Lahore where he discussed the CT arrangements with the PCB top brass and it was suggested that the Indian team’s travel itinerary be kept to a minimum,” a PCB source informed.

Advertisement

The source added that India could play its initial qualifying round games at Karachi before proceeding to the venues for the knockouts.

With their cricket engagements restricted only to ICC tournaments, the Indian cricket team has not played in Pakistan since 2008.

Last year, the Indian cricket board did not send the national team for the Asia Cup which was eventually held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

Pakistan Cricket Board. - (Photo: X | PCB)
Pakistan Confident To Host Champions Trophy: 'Had Good Meeting In Dubai' Says PCB

BY PTI

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that all teams would play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as per schedule.

Advertisement

He also informed that stadium renovation work would commence soon, with the tournament expected to be held in February-March 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup- Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad
  6. Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India