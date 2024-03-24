Cricket

Pakistan Confident To Host Champions Trophy: 'Had Good Meeting In Dubai' Says PCB

PTI
Updated on:
Pakistan Cricket Board. (Photo: X | PCB)
The  Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that it will be able to host Champions Trophy next year as a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reach the country on Monday to inspect the ongoing preparations for the prestigious tournament. (More Cricket News)

The delegation which will also include a security expert will visit all the proposed venues with particular emphasis on Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is tasked with hosting an ICC event for the first time since it hosted a part of the 1996 World Cup with India.

"The delegation will be given briefings on the preparations. They will visit the venues in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi to see the upgradation work we will be carrying out for the Champions Trophy," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

Last month a delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had also visited Pakistan to inspect the security and other arrangements for their team's tour to the country in mid-April for five T20 Internationals.

Naqvi reiterated that the Champions Trophy would be held on schedule in Pakistan.

Asked if Pakistan would consider a tit for tat response if the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan, Naqvi said "why are we even discussing such possibilities".

"We had a good meeting in Dubai on the tournament and its technical side and as far as we are concerned we see no reason the event would not be held in Pakistan so why even discuss other scenarios," he added.

India had refused to send its team for the Asia Cup last year in August which led to a number of matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

