Canada Vs Oman, 6th T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN vs OMN Match

Canada Vs Oman: Here's all the live streaming and squad information you need about CAN vs OMN, 6th T20I of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024

Oman-cricket-team
Canada Vs Oman, 6th T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN vs OMN Match Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Canada are all set to take on Oman in the 6th match of Canada Tri Series 2024 at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Ontario on Thursday, October 3. (More Sports News)

The home side, Canada are placed at the second position with two wins and one loss. Nicholas Kirton and his team will look to claim victory in this game to move to the top spot in the point table.

On the other hand, Oman stand at the bottom after winning just one from their two matches that they have played so far.

Now, both teams want to win the game that is going to take place in order to improve their rankings in the points table.

Canada Vs Oman: Full Squads

Canada: Nicholas Kirton (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Canada Vs Oman: Live Streaming

When to watch Canada vs Oman, 6th T20I of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The Canada vs Oman, 6th T20I of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024 will be played at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Ontario on Thursday, October 3 at 9:30pm IST.

Where to watch Canada vs Oman, 6th T20I of Canada Tri-Nation Series 2024?

In Canada and the USA, the 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series matches can be streamed live on Willow TV. For Nepal and the rest of the world, fans can catch the action live on STYX Sports.

