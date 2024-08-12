Cricket

Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The Buchi Babu Invitational multi-day tournament will be starting from August 15 in Tamil Nadu. Here are the live streaming, IST timings, schedule and much more

File photo of India's star T20 cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Photo: X/Surya Kumar Yadav
The Buchi Babu Invitational cricket tournament will be be scheduled to start from August 15, Thursday and will be played across four venues in Tamil Nadu. The likes of Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem and Natham will host the tournament's matches. (More Cricket News)

The semi-finals will be played in Tirunelveli and Natham with the latter also playing host for the final.

Buchi Babu Tournament will be played as per the Ranji Trophy's four-day format and the winner of the tourney will receive Rs 3 lakh cash prize with the runners-up getting Rs 2 lakh.

Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Cricket Association, Haryana, Hyderabad Cricket Association, Indian Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand Cricket Association, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, TNCA President's XI and TNCA XI are the teams that will be participating in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024.

The tournament will have 10 state-based sides, including two local teams. Since it's inception in 1909-1910, the Buchi Babu cricket tournament was the country's biggest first-class tourney until Ranji Trophy started off in 1934.

Thanks to The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) who revived the All-India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament after a gap of six years in 2023.

Madhya Pradesh are the reigning champions of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament after they had defeated Delhi by a massive 250 runs in the 2023 final in September.

Star attractions will be Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan. "I want to play for India in all the three formats. Playing in Buchi Babu will give me good practice for the red ball tournaments this season," Suryakumar was quoted in The Times of India.

Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2024 Groups

Group A: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Hyderabad

Group B: Railways, Gujarat and TNCA President’s XI

Group C: Mumbai, Haryana and TNCA XI

Group D: Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Baroda

Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2024 Schedule

Round 1 (Aug 15-18) : Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Railways vs Gujarat, Mumbai vs Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir vs Chattisgarh

Round 2 (Aug 21-24): Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Railways vs TNCA President’s XI, Haryana vs TNCA XI, Jammu & Kashmir vs BAR

Round 3 (Aug 27-30): Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Gujarat vs TNCA President’s XI, Mumbai vs TNCA XI, Baroda vs Chattisgarh.

Semi-finals (Sep 2-5): Winner Group A vs Winner Group B, Winner Group C vs Winner Ground D

Final (Sep 8-11).

Where to watch Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Live in India?

Live streaming of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 will be available on the TNCA app.

There will be no live telecast of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 on any TV channel in India.

