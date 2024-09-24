Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Skipper Cummins Heaps Praise On 'Major Influence' Pant

Australian captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Rishabh Pant has been a "major influence" in India's back-to-back Test series wins Down Under, stressing the need to keep the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter "quiet" in the upcoming five-Test series later this year

India vs Bangladesh Cricket 1st Test Day 3_9
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Australian captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Rishabh Pant has been a "major influence" in India's back-to-back Test series wins Down Under, stressing the need to keep the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter "quiet" in the upcoming five-Test series later this year. (More Cricket News)

A key figure in India's historic Test triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21, the 26-year-old Pant made a stunning comeback from a horrific car accident in December 2022, scoring a second innings century in the first Test against Bangladesh last week.

"He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have got to try and keep him quiet," Cummins said on Star Sports.

Known for his unorthodox shots, including the reverse and one-handed flicks, Pant has made significant contributions in the last two Test series against Australia.

In 12 innings, he has amassed 624 runs at an impressive average of 62.40, with a top score of 159 not out.

His unbeaten 89 in the second innings at the Gabba in 2021 not only handed Australia their first defeat there in 32 years but also secured a 2-1 series victory for India.

"Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it's an incredible shot, and that's just part of who he is. I think we've become a bit more accustomed."

Rishabh Pant celebrates his milestone against Bangladesh - AP/Mahesh Kumar A
Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 31-year-old pacer further compared Pant's aggressive approach to that of his teammates Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

"Every team has one or two of those players who can take the game on. You know, we've got Travis Head and Mitch Marsh and those guys. I think with those guys, you know that they're going to be aggressive.

"If you miss your area a little bit, they're going to take the game on," he added.

Australia will be in search of their first Test series win against India since the 2014-15.

The five-match series is starting with the Perth Test on November 22.

