Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shane Watson Wants Australia To Not Get Into Confrontations With Virat Kohli

Kohli has played 13 Tests in Australia since 2011, amassing 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, including six centuries and four fifties, with a top score of 169

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Virat Kohli test cricket
Virat Kohli. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has advised the Australian team to avoid getting into confrontations with Virat Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he feels the intensity the celebrated Indian batter derives from provocations brings the best out of him. (More Cricket News)

Going through a lean run of form, Kohli has enjoyed great success in Australia in the past and will look to regain his touch in the five-match Test series, which gets underway on Friday at the Optus Stadium here.

Provoking the Indian batting mainstay has often proved to be counterproductive for the Australians, and Watson has experienced it himself.

"The one thing that I know of Virat is... because the fire burns so brightly and deep inside him, the intensity he brings to every ball that he is engaged in a game has been superhuman," Watson was quoted as saying on the Willow Talk podcast.

All the four players are on the wrong side of 30s and with a loss as embarrassing as the one to the Kiwis, the clamour for change will grow. - AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet

BY Gaurav Thakur

"But, there have been in recent times where moments in this career that fire has started to go out because it is just so hard to maintain that intensity in every moment he is involved in a game.

"And, that is where Australia have to leave him alone and hope he doesn't bring the intensity -- nine out of 10 intensity -- to every ball."

Kohli has played 13 Tests in Australia since 2011, amassing 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, including six centuries and four fifties, with a top score of 169.

While this would be his fifth tour Down Under in the longest format, Kohli's best outing came during the 2014-15 series when he aggregated 692 runs in four Tests at an average of 86.50, including four hundreds and a half-century.

These remarkable numbers are not lost on Watson.

"We have seen that when he has had success in Australia, he is up and above for everything in the middle. Every ball he is up for every single moment.

India's Virat Kohli in action during the New Zealand home series. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head

BY PTI

"You can see the fierce intensity that he brings, and if he gets that, then it shuts everything else out. That is when he is at his absolute best.

"If there is stuff happening around and that intensity is not there, that is when you will see the not-so-best version of Virat. So from an Australian perspective, let's hope we get to see that version of him," Watson said.

Kohli's performance in the red-ball format this year has been below par, managing just 70 runs in six Tests at an average of 22.72.

'Smith wasn't actually batting at his best as an opener'

When the discussion turned to Australian batting, Watson backed Steve Smith to bring the very best of him against the formidable Indian bowling attack.

Smith will be back at his usual number four slot after struggling as opener following the retirement of David Warner.

"Steve wanted to open. He was super keen to take up a new challenge. But, one thing with that opportunity he had was he wasn't actually batting at his best at that time," Watson noted.

"So, he got an opportunity to open, and Steve Smith at his very best would have made the most out of it because he just loves scoring runs, whether it is opening or at No. 4. You could see it a few times he got out when he was opening – his game and his technique was a little bit off."

For the marquee series against fierce rivals India, the Australian selectors have picked 25-year-old uncapped Nathan McSweeney to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Games
  2. CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals
  3. Werder Bremen Becomes Second Bundesliga Club To Leave Musk's X; Cites Rising 'Hate Speech' As Reason
  4. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  5. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  2. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
  3. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  5. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Speaks to Pathalgadi Activists on Adivasi Struggles in Jharkhand
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  3. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  4. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  5. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  2. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  3. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  4. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points