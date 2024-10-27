Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: McDonald Calls Shami's Absence 'Big Loss' For India Against Australia

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels the absence of Mohammed Shami during the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy next month is a huge loss for India, but stressed that the hosts won't underestimate the quicks stepping in for the seasoned pacer

Mohammed-Shami-BCCI-File-Pic
Mohammed Shami bowls at full-tilt at Chinnaswamy Photo: File
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels the absence of Mohammed Shami during the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy next month is a huge loss for India, but stressed that the hosts won't underestimate the quicks stepping in for the seasoned pacer.

Shami, who had played a significant role in India's successful 2018 tour of Australia, has not played since the ODI World Cup final last November due to an ankle injury.

He underwent surgery and was subsequently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but developed swelling in his knees which affected his rehabilitation.

"Mohammed Shami is a big loss," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on ABC's Offsiders.

"The way our batters speak about his relentless nature, his line and lengths, the way he goes about his business, a real good complimenting skill set to Bumrah so think that one-two combo they'll lack a little bit, and they'll miss that."

India have handed maiden call ups to Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy while quicks Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna have also been selected for the marquee series. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the fast bowling department.

David Warner. - X/ICC
India Vs Australia: Warner Open To Take Back Retirement If Aussies 'Desperately Need Someone'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"But needless to say we saw what happened last time, they had reserves that came in and did the job as well so they cannot be underestimated at all," he added.

Australian teenager Sam Konstas, who announced himself with twin Sheffield Shield centuries for New South Wales earlier this month, is in the reckoning to partner Usman Khawaja at the top in the five-match series.

"I think we're picking the best team for here and now, and if that does encompass a younger player, then we'll head down that direction," he said.

McDonald stated that if the selectors believe the 19-year-old is the best option, he will receive a Test debut, regardless of his lack of first-class experience.

"I've heard people commentating 'do you protect the player?' If they're ready, they're ready in our mind, and if Sam's capable and we feel as though is capable to fill that spot I don't think that the opponent should come into the equation."

Australia will host India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth.

