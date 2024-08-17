Cricket

Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator

Birmingham Phoenix are set to face Southern Brave in the Eliminator of The Hundred 2024 men's competition on Saturday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the BRM Vs SOU match

jamie smith of birmingham phoenix X
Wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Photo: X | Matt Roller
info_icon

The Hundred 2024 is at the final stage and Southern Brave are set to clash with Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator on Saturday, 17th August at Kensington Oval, London. The winner will face Oval Invincibles in the final on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

After 32 matches in the men's competition, Oval Invincibles finished at the top of the table and qualified for the final. Now, the second-ranked and third-ranked teams are set to clash in the Eliminator for a seat in the final.

The women's competition of The Hundred will also see the Eliminator match between Oval Invincibles women and London Spirit women at the same venue just before the men's competition.

The final match between the winner of the Eliminator and Oval Invincibles will be played at the "Mecca Of Cricket" - Lord's Cricket Stadium in London on Sunday.

Kieron Pollard batting for Southern Brave in The Hundred. - Photo: X | ESPNcricinfo
The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch

BY Jagdish Yadav

Full Squads:

Southern Brave: Alex Davies(w), James Vince(c), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Andre Fletcher, Craig Overton, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Rehan Ahmed

Birmingham Phoenix: Jamie Smith(w), Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber

Live Streaming Details Of Southern Brave Vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Men's Competition, Eliminator

When is the Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match?

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match will be held on August 17, Saturday at the Kennington Oval in London at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match?

The Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match will be available to live stream on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

