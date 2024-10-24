Bhutan Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quadrangular T20I Series 3rd Place Play-off Match

Bhutan will go head to head with Indonesia on 23 October, Thursday for the third-place playoff match of the 2024 Quadrangular T20I Series at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground (More Cricket News)
The hosts faced disappointment in the semi-finals, losing to Maldives by 7 wickets. Batting first, Bhutan managed to post 122/8, with Ranjung Mikyo Dorji leading the way with a solid 40 runs off 33 balls. However, Maldives easily chased the target, finishing at 126/3 in just 18.1 overs.
In another semi-final, Indonesia led by Kadek Gamantika suffered a setback against Thailand, falling short by 66 runs. Thailand set a competitive target of 146 runs, and Indonesia struggled in response, getting bowled out for a mere 80 runs in 19.5 overs.
Bhutan and Indonesia have faced each other twice in T20I format, with each team claiming one victory so far.
The finals of the Bhutan 2024 Quadrangular T20I Series will be held in between Thailand and Maldives on October 25.
Bhutan Vs Indonesia Squads:
Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho (captain) Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Tshering Tashi, Sonam Chophel, Namgay Dorji, Kencho Norbu, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Yeshi, Tenzin Wangchuk, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji
Indonesia: Kadek Gamantika (captain), Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kadek Kesuma, Kasun Vidura, Andreas Alexander, Dewa Wiswi, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Agush Priandana, Albert Tangkudung, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Julang Dzullfikar.
Bhutan Vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 3rd Place Play-offs: Live Streaming Details
When is the Bhutan Vs Indonesia, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 3rd Place Play-off match?
Bhutan vs Indonesia Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 third place playoff match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will the Bhutan vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Bhutan vs Indonesia Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 third place playoff match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India