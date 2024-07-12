Cricket

Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16

Here is how you can watch Belgium vs Serbia ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

Jersey players against Belgium Photo: X/cricketinjersey
Two out of form teams, Belgium and Serbia, will face each other in match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Belgium defeated Switzerland in their tournament opener but have faced back-to-back losses since then. After defeating Switzerland in the last over, Belgium lost narrowly on DLS method against Croatia and were totally outplayed by Jersey in their last match.

Serbia have lost to all their opponents so far and would look to avoid going home without points. They have lost to Jersey, Croatia and Switzerland so far.

Belgium: Sheraz Sheikh (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Sajad Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Shaheryar Butt (wk), Dumon Dewald, Ali Raza (wk), Mansoor Malangzai, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Burhan Niaz, Waqas Raja, Adnan Razzaq, Saber Zakhil


Serbia: Mark Pavlovic (c), Wintley Burton (wk), Alexander Dizija, Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Peter Nedeljkovic, Braithyn Pecic, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Edward Van Reenen, Luka Woods, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Here is how you can watch Belgium vs Serbia ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming Details

When is Belgium Vs Serbia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

The Belgium Vs Serbia T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 12, Friday at 4:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Where to watch Belgium Vs Serbia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.

However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv

