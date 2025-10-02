Bangladesh women take on Pakistan women in ODI WC 2025 match
The match will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
PAK-W will play all their matches in Colombo
Bangladesh women begin their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign against Pakistan women at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, October 2. The two teams last met in the Qualifier earlier this year, where both secured their places in this edition’s showpiece.
Fatima Sana-led PAK-W will be based in Colombo for their group-stage matches and are expected to adapt well to local conditions.
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women: Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 16
Bangladesh Women Won: 7
Pakistan Women Won: 8
No Result/Tied: 1
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squad
Bangladesh Women's Squad:Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna
Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s, ODI World Cup 2025 match taking place?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, from 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s, ODI World Cup 2025 match?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar platform.