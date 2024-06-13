Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed In Kingstown Due To Rain

The start of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D match at Amos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
The BAN vs NED toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle at the ground. However, visuals on-screen showed the players still on the ground practicing.
Bangladesh and Netherlands have played two games in the group and won one and lost one. The winner of this tie almost solidifies the position for the Super 8 stage.
Squads:
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar