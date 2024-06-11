Cricket

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side were handed a four-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their Group D encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 that was played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday, June 10

RSA vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup, AP Photo
Bangladesh batters was unable to steer their team past finish line in a thriller vs South Africa. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10. However, during Bangladesh's run-chase, controversy erupted when during the 17th over, Mahmadullah was given out LBW by the on-field umpire Sam Nogajski. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

SA pacer Ottneil Baartman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appealed even as the ball went for the boundary after hitting the pads. However, the Bangladeshi veteran took a review and had saw the decision being overturned.

The main thing here was that the leg-byes four was not awarded in Bangladesh's favour as the call by Nogajski was made before the ball went to the boundary.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, speaking in a post-match press-conference, was unhappy with the decision as they lost the match to the Proteas.

"To be honest that was not a good call for us in such a tight match. In my point of view, the umpire gave that out but it was pretty hard on us. Those four runs could have changed the match scenario," Hridoy told reporters following the game.

"The laws are not in my hands. In that time those four runs were really important. Umpires can make a call and they are human too and can make mistakes. They also didn't give wides which were wides on a few occasions. In this kind of a venue where low-scoring matches are taking place, one or two runs are a big thing. I think those four runs or two wides are close calls and I was given out on umpire's call and there are room for improvements," he added.

Bangladesh needed 11 runs off the last over wit spinner Keshav Maharaj given the task to defend the runs against the Tigers. The offie managed to hand a victory to the Proteas despite bowling two full-tosses as South Africa handed a four-run defeat to Bangladesh.

Aiden Markram's men defence of 113 - is the lowest total they have successfully defended in a T20 World Cup game. With three wins in the Group, South Africa have almost sealed their place in the Super 8s stage.

