South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Conditions-Confident SA Meet BAN In New York

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been the talk of the T20 World Cup for its nature of the strip and the slowness of the outfield. It welcomes South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday - and with high humidity, the ball could move around, giving Aiden Markram-led SA an advantage with their ridiculously-good pace attack. However, with the slow nature of the surface, it could also aid the Bangladeshi spinners to weave a web. It could be a fascinating encounter between bat and ball if the surface stays true and catch the live score of the SA vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard)