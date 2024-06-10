Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Conditions-Confident SA Meet BAN In New York

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been the talk of the T20 World Cup for its nature of the strip and the slowness of the outfield. It welcomes South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday. Catch the live score of the SA vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
10 June 2024
10 June 2024
Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score

